SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $510,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 4,065,314 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $66.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

