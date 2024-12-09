TELUS Co. (TU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.297 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
TELUS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 152.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 154.1%.
TELUS Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TU opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TU
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 2 Nuclear Stocks Powering Big Tech’s Data Center Revolution
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How Amazon’s Drone Deliveries Could Boost Profits and Valuation
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AT&T’s Big Bet on Fiber, 5G, and $10 Billion Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.