TELUS Co. (TU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.297 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TELUS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 152.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 154.1%.

Shares of TU opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. TELUS’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

