The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Holdings Lifted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in New York Times by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of New York Times by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in New York Times by 356.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

New York Times Trading Up 2.6 %

NYT stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $57.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

