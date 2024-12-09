MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,435 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $47,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $46.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

