Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0323 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $3.85.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

