Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0323 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Trican Well Service Stock Performance
Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $3.85.
About Trican Well Service
