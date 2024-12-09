Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $18.53 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $18,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $245.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.