iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 213,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.21. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.42 and a 12-month high of $101.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

