UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $53,371,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 84.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,991,000 after buying an additional 1,122,766 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 112.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,383,000 after buying an additional 1,073,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after buying an additional 808,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $27.72 on Monday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.97%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.