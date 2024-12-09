United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,557 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cameco were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cameco by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,112,000 after buying an additional 517,836 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

