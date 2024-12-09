Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,084 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after acquiring an additional 532,874 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 257.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after buying an additional 469,327 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Natera by 112.0% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 782,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,343,000 after buying an additional 413,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Natera by 53.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,783,000 after buying an additional 334,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Natera by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,920 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $171.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.63. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $175.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.63.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 87,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $14,793,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224,787 shares in the company, valued at $207,135,977.44. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 9,682 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $1,548,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,445.92. This trade represents a 49.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,976 shares of company stock worth $21,119,238. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.