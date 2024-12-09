Zacks Investment Management Invests $4.18 Million in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $115.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

