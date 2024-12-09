Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 80.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $176.46 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.07. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

