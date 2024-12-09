Groupama Asset Managment Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in VICI Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,847,000 after purchasing an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in VICI Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 593,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 47,953 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,939 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

