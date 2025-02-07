AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $224.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

