Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

BYD stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $2,939,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,202 shares in the company, valued at $85,336,734.98. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 660 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $49,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,339.36. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,660 shares of company stock worth $7,307,149. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 921.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

