Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.77. 329,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 722% from the average session volume of 40,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 151.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 594,424 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 790,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 258,390 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 359,991 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corp. II operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 13, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

