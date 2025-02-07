Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 7th (ALLT, APD, ARCC, BWA, CSWC, DLHC, DM, EHC, EPM, EXPE)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 7th:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Allot Communications Ltd alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.