Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 7th (ALLT, APD, ARCC, BWA, CSWC, DLHC, DM, EHC, EPM, EXPE)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 7th:
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
