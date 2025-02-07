Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.86. 1,202,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health has a one year low of $72.37 and a one year high of $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 387.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

