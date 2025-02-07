Terex (NYSE:TEX) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

NYSE:TEX traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,999. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. Terex has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $505,109.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,658.12. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,625. This trade represents a 17.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Terex by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Terex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

