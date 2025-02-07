Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.05 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,628,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,471,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.86.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

