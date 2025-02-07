Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 210,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 80,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Up 30.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

