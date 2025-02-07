Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Down 16% – Here’s What Happened

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 255,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average daily volume of 42,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

