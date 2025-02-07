Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 39,187,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 37,052,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

