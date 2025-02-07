Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Decreases Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,963 shares during the period. BILL makes up approximately 1.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 48.2% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after acquiring an additional 321,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 297.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 284,935 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 26.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,471 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,310. This represents a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -292.20, a P/E/G ratio of 164.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of BILL from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

