Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000.

SCHY opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $782.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

