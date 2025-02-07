Promising Penny Stocks To Follow Now – February 06th

Digital Turbine, Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Lottery.com, Altus Power, SEALSQ, Invivyd, and FuboTV are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced, speculative stocks typically trading for less than $5 per share in the stock market. These stocks are often from small companies with limited liquidity and market capitalization, making them highly volatile and risky investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 103,920,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,746. The stock has a market cap of $481.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (LIPO)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

LIPO stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 84,432,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,478. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.28. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Lottery.com (LTRY)

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

NASDAQ:LTRY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 231,946,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,857,639. Lottery.com has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Altus Power (AMPS)

Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 40,089,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $783.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.05.

SEALSQ (LAES)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

NASDAQ:LAES traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.14. 43,825,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,878,375. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. SEALSQ has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Invivyd (IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

IVVD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 69,134,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,337,975. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

FuboTV (FUBO)

Shares of FuboTV stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 20,308,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,515,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. FuboTV has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.45.

