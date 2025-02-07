McEwen Mining Inc. Extends Credit Facility Maturity Date and Announces Intention to Offer Convertible Senior NotesOn February 6, 2025, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) disclosed in a Form 8-K filing that the company has entered into an Amendment No. 1

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read McEwen Mining’s 8K filing here.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
