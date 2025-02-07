UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,006,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 4,722,723 shares.The stock last traded at $7.72 and had previously closed at $7.25.

TIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

UP Fintech Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in UP Fintech by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 57,257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in UP Fintech by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in UP Fintech by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 1,675,296 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 38.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

