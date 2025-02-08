Aurelius Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $116.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average is $119.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

