Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Bank of America

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on F. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

