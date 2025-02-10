Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Reduced by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

