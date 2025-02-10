MBA Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $111.31 and a 12-month high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.