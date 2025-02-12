12,097 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.9 %

CCL stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

