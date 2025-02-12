Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $4,897.32 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,941.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,475.19.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

