Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Booking Stock Performance
BKNG opened at $4,897.32 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,941.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,475.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
