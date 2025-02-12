AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 4,242.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 196.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

AECOM Stock Down 1.4 %

AECOM stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

