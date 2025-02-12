Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 371 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TM opened at $185.70 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

