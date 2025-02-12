Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,807 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

