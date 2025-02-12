Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,729 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $2,557,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 297.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 2.1 %

KDP stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.