Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $835,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 154,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,373 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

