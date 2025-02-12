Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.