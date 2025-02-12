Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

BMEA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMEA

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 7.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 57,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 156.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.