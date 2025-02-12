Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells 4,685 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,885.92. The trade was a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $112.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

