Cinemark (CNK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNK opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

