Crocs (CROX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $961.10 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $88.39 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

