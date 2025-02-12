Empowered Funds LLC Buys 5,180 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $209.05 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $122.91 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

