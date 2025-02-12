Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 521.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Weis Markets by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.19 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

