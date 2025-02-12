Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

