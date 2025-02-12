Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 7,174 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

