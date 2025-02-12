Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 16,316 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

JAAA stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

