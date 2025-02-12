Sapient Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $246.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $208.65 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

